Critics Choice Awards 2025: Sorpresas y homenajes marcan la 30° edición de la ceremonia en Hollywood

Por
Javier Muñoz
-
"Shogun" brilla en los Critics Choice Awards 2025: descubre todos los ganadores.
Durante la noche del viernes 7 de febrero, se anunciaron los ganadores de las distintas categorías de los Critics Choice Awards 2025. Este evento, que celebra su 30° aniversario, se lleva a cabo en Hollywood y es considerado una de las principales ceremonias de premiación en la temporada, sirviendo como una antesala a los Premios Oscar, programados para el 2 de marzo. La ceremonia comenzó con un homenaje a los rescatistas y bomberos que participaron en la lucha contra los devastadores incendios en California, antes de proceder a la entrega de premios en diversas categorías.

Ganadores destacados de los Critics Choice Awards 2025

Entre los ganadores que sorprendieron en esta edición se encuentran “La Sustancia”, “Wicked”, “Emilia Pérez”, “Hacks” y “Shogun”. Esta última, una serie de televisión, se destacó al obtener un total de cuatro premios, incluyendo el de Mejor serie dramática. En cuanto a las actuaciones individuales, Demi Moore y Adrien Brody fueron reconocidos como Mejor actriz y Mejor actor por sus papeles en “La Sustancia” y “The Brutalist”, respectivamente. Además, la película “Anora” se llevó el premio a Mejor película.

Lista completa de ganadores en cine

  • Mejor película
    • A Complete Unknown
    • Anora
    • The Brutalist
    • Cónclave
    • Dune: Part Two
    • Emilia Pérez
    • Nickel Boys
    • Sing Sing
    • The Substance
    • Wicked
  • Mejor Actor
    • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
    • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
    • Daniel Craig, Queer
    • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
    • Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
    • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Mejor actriz
    • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
    • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
    • Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
    • Angelina Jolie, Maria
    • Mikey Madison, Anora
    • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Mejor actor de reparto
    • Yura Borisov, Anora
    • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
    • Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
    • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
    • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
    • Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
  • Mejor actriz de reparto
    • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
    • Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
    • Ariana Grande, Wicked
    • Margaret Qualley, The Substance
    • Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
    • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
  • Mejor actor/actriz joven
    • Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
    • Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
    • Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
    • Izaac Wang, Didi
    • Alisha Weir, Abigail
    • Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet
  • Mejor reparto
    • Anora
    • Cónclave
    • Emilia Pérez
    • Saturday Night
    • Sing Sing
    • Wicked
  • Mejor director
    • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
    • Sean Baker, Anora
    • Edward Berger, Cónclave
    • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
    • Jon M. Chu, Wicked
    • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
    • RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
    • Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
  • Mejor guion original
    • Sean Baker, Anora
    • Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre
    • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
    • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
    • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
    • Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers
  • Mejor guion adaptado
    • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
    • Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
    • Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
    • RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
    • Peter Straughan, Cónclave
    • Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
  • Mejor fotografía
    • Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
    • Alice Brooks, Wicked
    • Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
    • Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave
    • Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
    • Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
  • Mejor diseño de producción
    • Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
    • Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
    • Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave
    • Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu
    • Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II
    • Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
  • Mejor montaje
    • Sean Baker, Anora
    • Marco Costa, Challengers
    • Nick Emerson, Cónclave
    • David Jancso, The Brutalist
    • Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
    • Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre
  • Mejor diseño de vestuario
    • Lisy Christl, Cónclave
    • Linda Muir, Nosferatu
    • Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria
    • Paul Tazewell, Wicked
    • Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two
    • Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
  • Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
    • Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice
    • Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two
    • Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance
    • Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked
    • Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu
    • Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown
  • Mejores efectos visuales
    • Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II
    • Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked
    • Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two
    • Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
    • Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance
    • Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Mejor película de animación
    • Flow
    • Inside Out 2
    • Memoir of a Snail
    • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
    • The Wild Robot
  • Mejor comedia
    • A Real Pain
    • Deadpool & Wolverine
    • Hit Man
    • My Old Ass
    • Saturday Night
    • Thelma
  • Mejor película de habla no inglesa
    • All We Imagine as Light
    • Emilia Pérez
    • Flow
    • I’m Still Here
    • Rótula
    • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Mejor canción
    • ‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)
    • ‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
    • ‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
    • ‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)
    • ‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
    • ‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mejor Banda Sonora
    • Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
    • Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
    • Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
    • Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez
    • Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers
    • Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Ganadores en series y televisión

  • Mejor serie dramática
    • El Jackal (Peacock)
    • The Diplomat (Netflix)
    • Evil (Paramount+)
    • Industry (HBO|Max)
    • Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
    • The Old Man (FX)
    • Shogun (FX/Hulu)
    • Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Mejor actor en serie dramática
    • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
    • Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
    • Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)
    • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
    • Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
    • Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)
  • Mejor actriz en serie dramática
    • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
    • Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
    • Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
    • Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
    • Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
    • Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
  • Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
    • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
    • Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
    • Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
    • Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)
    • John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
    • Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
  • Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
    • Moeka Hoshi, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
    • Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
    • Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
    • Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
    • Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
    • Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Mejor serie de comedia
    • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • English Teacher (FX)
    • Hacks (HBO|Max)
    • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
    • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    • Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
    • St. Denis Medical (NBC)
    • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Mejor actor en serie de comedia
    • Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
    • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
    • David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
    • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    • Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
    • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
    • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
    • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
    • Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
    • Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max)
    • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV)
  • Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
    • Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)
    • Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
    • Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
    • Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
    • Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV)
    • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
    • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
    • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max)
    • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
    • Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
    • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Mejor miniserie
    • Bebé Reno (Netflix)
    • Desprecio (Apple TV)
    • Masters of the Air (Apple TV)
    • Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
    • The Penguin (HBO|Max)
    • Ripley (Netflix)
    • True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
    • We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
  • Mejor para televisión
    • The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)
    • It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
    • Música (Prime Video)
    • Out of My Mind (Disney)
    • Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
    • V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
  • Mejor actor en miniserie o película para Televisión
    • Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
    • Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
    • Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
    • Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV)
    • Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount)
    • Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)
  • Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
    • Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV)
    • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
    • Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
    • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
    • Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney)
    • Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
  • Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
    • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)
    • Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)
    • Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
    • Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
    • Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)
    • Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
  • Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
    • Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)
    • Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV)
    • Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)
    • Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
    • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
    • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
  • Mejor Serie en idioma extranjero
    • Acapulco (Apple TV)
    • Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
    • La Máquina (Hulu)
    • The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
    • My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)
    • Pachinko (Apple TV)
    • Senna (Netflix)
    • El juego del calamar (Netflix)
  • Mejor serie animada
    • Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
    • Bluey (Disney)
    • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
    • Invincible (Prime Video)
    • The Simpsons (Fox)
    • X-Men ’97 (Disney)
  • Mejor Talk Show
    • Hot Ones (YouTube)
    • The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
    • The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
    • John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
    • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
    • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • Mejor especial de comedia
    • Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
    • Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
    • Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
    • Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
    • Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
    • Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

