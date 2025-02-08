Critics Choice Awards 2025: Sorpresas y homenajes marcan la 30° edición de la ceremonia en Hollywood

Durante la noche del viernes 7 de febrero, se anunciaron los ganadores de las distintas categorías de los Critics Choice Awards 2025. Este evento, que celebra su 30° aniversario, se lleva a cabo en Hollywood y es considerado una de las principales ceremonias de premiación en la temporada, sirviendo como una antesala a los Premios Oscar, programados para el 2 de marzo. La ceremonia comenzó con un homenaje a los rescatistas y bomberos que participaron en la lucha contra los devastadores incendios en California, antes de proceder a la entrega de premios en diversas categorías.
Ganadores destacados de los Critics Choice Awards 2025
Entre los ganadores que sorprendieron en esta edición se encuentran “La Sustancia”, “Wicked”, “Emilia Pérez”, “Hacks” y “Shogun”. Esta última, una serie de televisión, se destacó al obtener un total de cuatro premios, incluyendo el de Mejor serie dramática. En cuanto a las actuaciones individuales, Demi Moore y Adrien Brody fueron reconocidos como Mejor actriz y Mejor actor por sus papeles en “La Sustancia” y “The Brutalist”, respectivamente. Además, la película “Anora” se llevó el premio a Mejor película.
Lista completa de ganadores en cine
- Mejor película
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Cónclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Substance
- Wicked
- Mejor Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Mejor actor de reparto
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Mejor actriz de reparto
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
- Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
- Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
- Izaac Wang, Didi
- Alisha Weir, Abigail
- Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet
- Mejor reparto
- Anora
- Cónclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Saturday Night
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
- Mejor director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Cónclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Jon M. Chu, Wicked
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
- Mejor guion original
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers
- Mejor guion adaptado
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
- Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
- Peter Straughan, Cónclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
- Mejor fotografía
- Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
- Alice Brooks, Wicked
- Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
- Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave
- Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
- Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
- Mejor diseño de producción
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
- Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave
- Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
- Mejor montaje
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Marco Costa, Challengers
- Nick Emerson, Cónclave
- David Jancso, The Brutalist
- Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
- Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre
- Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Lisy Christl, Cónclave
- Linda Muir, Nosferatu
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria
- Paul Tazewell, Wicked
- Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
- Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice
- Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two
- Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown
- Mejores efectos visuales
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
- Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Mejor película de animación
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
- Mejor comedia
- A Real Pain
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Hit Man
- My Old Ass
- Saturday Night
- Thelma
- Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- I’m Still Here
- Rótula
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Mejor canción
- ‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)
- ‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
- ‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
- ‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)
- ‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
- ‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Mejor Banda Sonora
- Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Ganadores en series y televisión
- Mejor serie dramática
- El Jackal (Peacock)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Evil (Paramount+)
- Industry (HBO|Max)
- Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
- The Old Man (FX)
- Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
- Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
- Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)
- Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
- Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
- Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
- Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)
- John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
- Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
- Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
- Moeka Hoshi, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
- Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- English Teacher (FX)
- Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
- St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV)
- Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
- Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV)
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
- Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Mejor miniserie
- Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Desprecio (Apple TV)
- Masters of the Air (Apple TV)
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
- The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
- We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
- Mejor para televisión
- The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)
- It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
- Música (Prime Video)
- Out of My Mind (Disney)
- Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
- V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
- Mejor actor en miniserie o película para Televisión
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
- Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV)
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount)
- Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)
- Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV)
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
- Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney)
- Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
- Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)
- Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)
- Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
- Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
- Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)
- Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
- Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)
- Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV)
- Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)
- Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
- Mejor Serie en idioma extranjero
- Acapulco (Apple TV)
- Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
- La Máquina (Hulu)
- The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)
- Pachinko (Apple TV)
- Senna (Netflix)
- El juego del calamar (Netflix)
- Mejor serie animada
- Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
- Bluey (Disney)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Invincible (Prime Video)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- X-Men ’97 (Disney)
- Mejor Talk Show
- Hot Ones (YouTube)
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Mejor especial de comedia
- Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
- Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)